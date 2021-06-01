Breaking News

Spring heat wave coming

News
Article Updated: June 1, 2021
Comments Off on Spring heat wave coming
Sun on blue sky. LibreShot via Google Images

The mercury will be rising this week! Friday looks to be the warmest of the Wed through Sat period. Records show 2012 & 2020 had similar stretches of heat the first week of June. It will be hot, but not necessarily unprecedented.

