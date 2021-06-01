May boardings in Riverton best since May of 2011

Fremont County residents are flying again, and have returned to their home airport in Riverton, a review of the past month enplanement report reveals.

Riverton Airport Manager Kyle Butterfield said in an email that “May closed out very well with 1,143 enplanements. This is the highest enplanement mark for the month of May since 2011, which was 1,151,” he said. “I am very encouraged to see our community not only continue to emerge from COVID-19, but also break free from the adverse effects of the pilot shortage and down turn of Great Lakes Airlines. Our cumulative growth comparative to other previous years is breaking through the ceiling we achieved with Denver Air Connection.”

Skywest Airlines, operating as United Express, is now serving Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton with two daily flights to Denver, except on Tuesdays, when only the early flight is available. The flights leave Riverton at 5:50 a.m. and again in the afternoons at 3:06, including the weekends.

Flights from Denver to Riverton arrive locally at 2:30 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. The late flight overnights in Riverton.

Skywest flies the 50 passenger Canada Regional Jet.