Aug 12, 1938 – May 30, 2021

Private family services for Jimmie “Jim” Switzer, 82, will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501 will be appreciated.

Mr. Switzer passed away on May 30, 2021 at his home in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on August 12, 1938, son of William C. and Frankie Mae (Johnson) Switzer in Thayer, MO. Jim attended schools in Peoria, Illinois and college in San Jose, CA.

On June 20, 1958, Jim married Frances Fay Copeland in San Diego, California. He worked for the telephone company from 1966 until 1990 when he retired from Quest. While working at the telephone company, the family lived in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Newcastle, where Jim was the office manager. In 2001, Jim and Frances moved from Gillette to Riverton, where they’ve remained. The couple enjoyed traveling.

Jim was a member of the Mission American Placement Service M.A.P.S., Assembly of God and Under Command Ministries.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 63 years, Frances Switzer of Riverton, WY; sons, Dennis Lee (Vickie) Switzer of Douglas, WY and William Paul Switzer of Springfield, OR; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sister, Teri (Doug) Saxton of Pontiac, Ill.

Mr. Switzer was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

