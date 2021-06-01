Firearm and cash stolen from vehicle, Dog death investigated

From law enforcement reports received on Tuesday, June 1 over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend:

Fremont County Sheriff

A resident of the Fremont County Group Home for Girls at Lander was cited for assault after attacking another resident there at 9:22 p.m. on Friday.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was summoned to help find a man who had traveled to the Green Mountain area near Jeffrey City but had not reported back by 10:30 pm Friday. The man’s vehicle was found stuck. The subjects were provided a ride home by a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputy.

A dog bite was reported at 2:19 pm Saturday afternoon in Dubois. The victim was treated at St. John’s Hospital in Jackson.

A deer vs vehicle crash was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday just west of the Diversion Dam Road west of Morton.

The BIA Wind River Police Department found a vehicle that was reported stolen in Lander. Deputies assisted Lander Police in recovering the vehicle.

The Kinnear Store reported the theft of a bottle of liquor at 3:56 p.m. on Monday.

A vehicle vs a deer collision was reported five miles west of Dubois Monday at 3:56 p.m.

There were 57 ambulance calls over the past 96 hours, three medical helicopter calls to Dubois and one coroner call from the holiday weekend. County fire departments responded to four calls over the weekend, two vehicle crashes, one vehicle fire and one controlled burn that went out of control.

Riverton Police Department

One person was transported to the hospital after a two vehicle crash reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Riverton Fire and Black Hills Energy responded to a gas meter that had been run over in an alley alongside the 200 block of Lincoln Street at 2:24 p.m. Friday.

Two dogs attacked a woman riding a bicycle in the 300 block of North 8th West and West Park. The woman fled the scene without injury.

A firearm and some cash was taken from a vehicle parked on North 2nd East. Police remind residents not to leave valuables in their vehicle and to keep their vehicles locked.

The sudden death of a dog on Rose Marie Drive is being investigated. The owners of the animal said a neighbor had been upset with the animal for some time.