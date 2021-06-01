City’s First Half-Cent Tax distribution up for approval

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session tonight at City hall with the first distribution recommended from the new half-cent economic development tax that was approved last August. Tax collections began this spring.

According to the City’s Edge Committee, appointed by the council to make funding recommendations, the Riverton Medical District and the Central Wyoming College Equine Center will be the first two recipients. The Medical District has received funding of $600,000 over two years and the college would receive $155,000.

Other items on tonight’s agenda include approval of the Wind River Visitors Council Budget, a public hearing and liquor license application from a new restaurant, La Luna, and a revision of the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. The agenda is copied below