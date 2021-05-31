Breaking News

Memorial Day Observed Across the County today

Article Updated: May 31, 2021
The 2021 Memorial Day ceremony to remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country was held under sunny blue skies at both Lander’s Mount Hope Cemetery and Riverton’s Mountain View Cemetery Monday morning.

Lander’s Mount Hope Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial was the site of this morning’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony. A similar event was held at the Hudson Cemetery earlier. Photo by WyoToday.com’s Kirk Baxter
US Army Veteran Doug Newlin played TAPS during the ceremony at Riverton’s Mountain View Cemetery. Photos and videos by WyoToday.com’s Ernie Over
  • Boy Scout Troop 44 presented the flags
  • The Marine Corps League Rifle team practiced before the event
  • The Sons of the American Revolution
  • Invocation by Chaplain Ed McAuslan
  • A silent salute to those who did not come h ome
  • Presentation of the flag on the memorial wreath
  • USAF Col. Martin Cannan was the Master of Ceremonies
  • The POW Flag
Those who gave their lives in defense of the country were remembered at Lander’s Mount Hope Cemetery this morning. WyoToday.com photo by Kirk Baxter.

