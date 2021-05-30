Nov 2, 1956 – May 23, 2021

Prophetess Ruth Amos, 64, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Lander on Sunday, May 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday June 5, 2021, at Under Command Ministries located at 212 Stone Drive in Riverton. A view will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Ruth Ann Augustine was born in Oja Encinco, NM on November 2, 1956 to John and Christine Augustine.

September of 1976, she met the love of her life, Francis R. Amos, Sr. and the couple married soon after on March 4, 1977 in Lander, Wyoming. They lived in Idaho Falls for two years before making Wyoming their permanent home.

Ruth spent many years fulfilling her calling from God alongside her husband. They spent their time traveling and speaking God’s word to many people. Ruth loved to begin her day with prayer and reading her Bible. She was a powerful prophetic woman who always put God first. She also loved sewing, cooking, singing and spending time with her grandkids as well as family vacations.

She was a devote member of the Rock of Ages Ministry.

Survivors include her husband, Francis R. Amos, Sr. of Riverton, WY; sons, Christopher L. and Amber Amos and kids, John B. Amos and kids, Christian L. and Danielle Amos and kids, Mathias C.and Hannah Amos and kid, Caleb J. Amos; daughters, Delphine Augustine and kids, Christine M. Amos and kids, Holly and Christopher Y Bueno and kids, Judy A. Amos, Judith A. and Eriq Smith and kids, Hannah R. and Brett Averett; 28 grandkids and 3 great grandkids; brothers, Sam Augustine and Herbert Augustine; sisters, Theresa Augustine, Linda Castillo, Marie Martinez and Clarrisa Tsosie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lambert Augustine; sons, Titus L. Amos and Francis R. Amos; nephew, Charlie Augustine; niece, June Augustine.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.