Jul 15, 1947 – May 27, 2021

A Celebration of life will be held for Robert “Bob” H. Anderson, 73, at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Davis Funeral Home. Military graveside services will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home will be appreciated.

Mr. Anderson passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

Bob was born on July 15, 1947 in St. Ignatius, Montana, son of Robert H. and Jean R. (Van Kuiken) Anderson. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

On June 6, 1970, Bob married the love of his life, Mona Kingsbury in Helena, Montana. The family moved to Riverton in 1981.

Bob enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and his side by side, woodworking as well as spending time in the mountains hunting and fishing with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mona Anderson; sons, Robert and Susan Anderson and their 2 sons, Robert Phillip and Reid, Michael J. and Brandy Anderson and their children, Jacob, Zachary, Kameron, Emily and Brennen; 4 great grandchildren; brother, William and Marie Anderson of Helena, MT; sister, Janice and Doug Harris of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Tammi Anderson of Helena, MT.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Anderson.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com