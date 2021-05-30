Jan 3, 1966 – May 24, 2021

Funeral services for Raphaella Queen Stump, 55, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7650 Fire Road in Crowheart, WY. Interment will follow at Stump Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7650 Fire Road in Crowheart, WY 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1st.

Ms. Stump passed away on May 24, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on January 3, 1966 in Lander, Wyoming.

She attended elementary school in Crowheart and graduated from Dubois High School. She then went on to the University of Wyoming studying management information systems, receiving a partial master’s degree in business administration. While at the University she organized “Keepers of the Fire,” and was an officer of Mecha. Raphaella worked as a director for the Tribal Safe Communities Program and Injury Prevention, was a bookkeeper for the casino and was a former website developer and grantsman for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

Raphaella was an artist, taking part in beading, painting, dollmaking and was a seamstress. She had a beautiful voice and won a State Music Award singing both Native and nonnative music. She was very loved in her roles as a daughter, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Ms. Stump was baptized into the Episcopal faith.

Survivors include her mother, Ralphaelita Stump; son, Quinlin Hernandez and her grandson, Arick Shoban Hernandez, numerous brothers, sisters, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by numerous relatives.

