The Riverton Raiders American Legion Post 19 Baseball Team opened the season Saturday at Roy Peck Field with a doubleheader sweep of the Billings Halos. The home team pounded out 17 hits in the opener for a 15-3 win and batted for 12 hits in the nightcap in a 11-1 win.

The Raiders hit the road Tuesday for a doubleheader at Rock Springs.

The next Wind River Radio Raiders broadcast with Cody Beers will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. when Riverton travels to Green River for a one nine-inning game.