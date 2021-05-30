Breaking News

Memorial Day Weather lookin' good, dry, seasonal

May 30, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms are possible today over the higher terrain, mainly east of the divide. Elsewhere, partly to mostly sunny conditions can be expected. Today’s high will be in the mid -to-upper 60s in the Wind Rivr Basin and the low 70s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin

Memorial Day is shaping up to be dry with seasonal temps. Here’s a quick look at the 30-year average temps and precipitation for May 31. Memorial Day will mark the start of a warming trend through the week, with record temps possible Thursday-Friday.

