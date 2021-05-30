Aug 28, 1934 – May 27, 2021

Mary Etta Beck, 86, of Riverton passed away at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mary Etta (Pavey) Beck was born August 28, 1934 in Edgerton, Wyoming to Johnnie Russell Pavey and Minnie Lucile (Bentley) Pavey.

The family moved to Riverton, Wyoming in 1937. Mary Etta graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1953. She worked for attorney Donald Spiker from 1952-1955.

Mary Etta married Robert Warren Beck from Dubois on June 12, 1955. They lived and worked On his parent’s ranch until 1959, when the ranch was sold. Bob went to work at the sawmill in Town until 1961 and they moved to Riverton where Bob was employed at Morning Star Dairy Mary Etta was the bookkeeper for the family business of home delivery milk route.

Family was the most important thing in her life. Her past times were oil painting, writing letters, Soap Operas on TV, crossword puzzles and visiting with the family and friends in person and on phone calls.

She is survived by her son James W. Beck of Casper; daughter, DeEtta Hemming and husband, Shawn of Riverton; five grandchildren, Andrea Taylor and husband Justin of Riverton, Jared Beck and wife, Kelsey of Lander, Lisa Sorenson and husband Ryan of Casper, Jesse Hemming of Aurora, CO, and Justin Hemming and wife Anna of Arvada, CO; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Robert Warren Beck; son, John Robert Beck; parents Johnnie Russell and Minnie Lucile Pavey; brother, James Wesley Pavey and cousin Johnnie Wesley Pavey.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

