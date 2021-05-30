No services are scheduled for Claude Charles Baldes, 77, who passed away on May 27, 2021 at his home in Riverton, WY surrounded by his loving family. As per his request, cremation has taken place.

Charles was born on July 12, 1943, son of Melvin and Mangie (Martinez) Baldes in Riverton, WY.

During his younger years, he started a band with his son, Chad Baldes, Richard Vensor, Art, Sr. and Art Jr. called the Invaders, playing lead guitar. Charles was a self-taught mechanic who worked as a plant and lease operator. He and his family spent made special memories fishing, arrowhead hunting as well as big game hunting and making jerky from that meat. Charles enjoyed working with his hands and staying busy.

Charles was loved by many and was a wonderful husband, daddy, grandpa and great grandpa.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patsy of Riverton, WY; son, Chad (Barbara) Baldes; daughter, Sheri (Kenny Baker) Baldes; brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Baldes and Lawrence Baldes; grandchildren, Brandon, Blain (Taylor), Isaiah, Zachariah (Mackele); one great grandson, Patrick; uncle, Cecil Baldes; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mangie Baldes.

