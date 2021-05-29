Breaking News

Volunteers placed flags on Graves of Veterans today

Article Updated: May 29, 2021
Volunteers showed up by dozens this Saturday morning at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton to place American Flags on the graves of military veterans. Others were there as well decorating family and friends graves. Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

Volunteers were out by the dozens this Saturday morning to help place flags on the graves of Veterans at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. The event was slated to begin at 8 a.m., but the early birds were out and nearly half of the flags had been put out by then.

Memorial Day Ceremonies are planned Monday at 10 a.m. at the Riverton Ceremony.

Other Memorial Day events are set for 9 a.m. at the Hudson Ceremony, and 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Memorial Day observances are also planned at cemeteries in Shoshoni and Dubois and at the Sacajawea and Washakie Cemeteries at Fort Washakie.

  • Checking out the flags and a map where the flags go
  • Michael Wilczewski, Tate Jammerman and Hayden St.Clair. Boy Scout Troop 44
  • Lawson Gaven, Beau Gaven put flowers on the grave of Soren Pederson
  • Raine Morhead, Mason Lemley, Troop 44
  • The Shawn Griffin Family
  • A Griffin Grandson
  • Flowers for the Tie Hack graves
  • Jordan Yeager was out this morning
  • One of the Military Sections
  • A veteran remembering
  • Judy Bryant pruning a rose bush at the grave of Spencer Connell
  • Raiden Gemkow helped this morning

