Volunteers placed flags on Graves of Veterans today

Volunteers were out by the dozens this Saturday morning to help place flags on the graves of Veterans at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. The event was slated to begin at 8 a.m., but the early birds were out and nearly half of the flags had been put out by then.

Memorial Day Ceremonies are planned Monday at 10 a.m. at the Riverton Ceremony.

Other Memorial Day events are set for 9 a.m. at the Hudson Ceremony, and 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Memorial Day observances are also planned at cemeteries in Shoshoni and Dubois and at the Sacajawea and Washakie Cemeteries at Fort Washakie.

