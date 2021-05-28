Solo hiker injured by bear on Beaver Ponds Trail today

Yellowstone National Park issued a news release this (Friday) morning that indicated a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs.

The incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road.

The male was hiking alone when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One bear made contact with the hiker and he sustained significant injuries to his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own.

He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance.

The Beaver Ponds Trail is closed until further notice. Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail.

There are no further details to share at this time.

Be bear aware:

Stay 100 yards away from bears at all times.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat, and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills).

Make noise.

Hike in groups of three or more people.

Don’t hike at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active.

Don’t run from a bear.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2021. The last incident was in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.