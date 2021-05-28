One Covid-19 Case reported in Wyoming’s Prison System

As of Friday May 28, 2021 the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings conducted during the previous week was one. Below is a listing of the numbers by facility.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department and our health care provider (Corizon Health, Inc.) in accordance with CDC guidelines. The Department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.