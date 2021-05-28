Digital Book Borrowing Services Expanding in Local Libraries

Picture from WyoToday.com, logo: https://www.facebook.com/rivertonbranchlibrary

To better focus on our Wyoming communities the Wyoming State Library has transitioned all Wyoming Libraries digital services from CloudLibrary to Overdrive. This transition comes just in time for Summer Reading, which begins on June 1st!

Overdrive is a free online app that lets you borrow digital content such as e-books, audiobooks and magazines. Overdrive is the “classic” app and is compatible with more devices including Kindle Fire and Windows mobile devices. Overdrive also allows for transfer to e-readers and MP3 players from the computer.

The Fremont County System Libraries, in Lander, Riverton and Dubois, subscribe to the Overdrive system.

Libby is a newer app released by Overdrive. Libby has the same exact titles as Overdrive but is a more user friendly app. Libby is compatible with Android and IOS devices and can be used on computers and tablets. Libby has a fresh easy to use design that helps get you set up with a simple step by step process. Libby is focused on developing the same features as Overdrive.

According to the February 2021 Library Journal article, “Circ Disrupted”, e-books made up 18% of circulation material. In the same article, digital materials are boasting a banner year for 2021. An interesting non-fiction fact is biographies and memoirs are the most popular checkout for e-books. In fiction mystery and suspense ranked number one in the e-book world.

If you have any questions about Overdrive or Libby feel free to stop in or give the Riverton Branch Library a call. 307-856-3556.

Fremont County Libraries: The place to be!