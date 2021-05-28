Barrasso voted to block bill on January 6th Bi-Partisan Insurrection Probe

Wyoming Senior Senator John Barrasso joined the majority of his Republican colleagues this morning and voted against proceeding with a bi-partisan bill that would’ve created a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. The effort to create the commission was defeated on a 54-45 vote with six Republican Senators joining Democrats voting for the measure. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The measure to create an independent investigation of the assault on the Capitol earlier passed in the House of Representatives 252 to 175 with 35 Republican House Members voting to support the bill.

Barrasso

Sen. Barrasso issued the following statement after the bill failed:

“There were major security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I support the existing, ongoing investigations to address those failures and make sure individuals involved in criminal acts are prosecuted. What we don’t want is another partisan and political exercise. It seems like that’s what Speaker Pelosi and her unbalanced proposal is really aiming for.”

Lummis

A request for comment from Wyoming’s Junior Senator Cynthia Lummis had not been answered by 12:55 on Friday afternoon.