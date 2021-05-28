American Indian Guest Artist Program at Colter Bay in GTNP is underway

Each summer, Grand Teton National Park hosts American Indian Artists at the Colter Bay Visitor Center to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors. Participating artists demonstrate and share the cultural traditions of their tribes through art forms such as painting, weaving, pottery, beadwork, and musical instruments.

Visitors are invited to learn more about American Indian cultures and view demonstrations daily, during summer operations. This annual summer program is available during open hours of the Colter Bay Visitor Center. Artists also offer their finished items for purchase.