Sunny, Warm and Dry for Thursday

It will be a beautiful spring day today with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Isolated showers and storms return for the weekend.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the 70s across the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with 65 the high for Dubois.

Friday will be Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night’s weather will be Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday is projected to beMostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.