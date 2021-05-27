March 14, 1984 – April 30, 2020

Kelsey Erin Garcia, age 36, passed away in Miles City, Montana on April 30, 2020.

Kelsey was born on March 14, 1984 in Portland, Maine. Kelsey was the first of four children born to Lori Ann Knox Keith. Kelsey was a Girl Scout all through school, later working for the Girl Scouts, which allowed her participate in many fun activities like, camping, hiking and her favorite water sports. She was a competitive swimmer, lifeguard and swim instructor. Kelsey loved the water and any excuse to be in it. “Kelsey wished that she was a mermaid sometimes!” Kelsey also was a very artistic person who enjoyed drawing, painting and pottery. One of the things she liked doing with her artistic skills was face painting. Kelsey’s passion for helping people drew her to be a caregiver for people of all ages. She was a free spirit that loved helping people. Kelsey had two children, Maxx and Nevaeh Garcia that she loved dearly!

Kelsey was preceded in death by her father Livingston Clarke.

Kelsey is survived by her son Maxx Garcia, daughter Nevaeh Garcia; parents, Lori and Ray Keith; grandparents, Neil and Caroline Knox and Eileen Miller; siblings, Antonio Knox, Breana Keith, Reily Keith,Delcita Thompson, Everette Clarke, Owen Clarke and several nieces and nephews.

