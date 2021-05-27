Feb 16, 1963 – May 21, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Fred Weber, 58, will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Fred passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Riverton, WY.

He was born on February 16, 1963 in Yakama, WA.

In 1981, Fred graduated form Powell High School in Powell, WY. He attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton before starting a career in the oilfield and never left Riverton. He worked for DHS Drilling as Rig manager.

Fred was the President of Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders Chapter. He received his “wind therapy” riding his Harley. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, sitting by the campfire and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his sons, Jack Weber, Sr. and his son, Jack Weber, Jr., Dane Weber and wife Linde and their children, Trenton and Taryn; Brandon Weber and wife Alison and their children, Lilly and Corbin; Jordan Weber and wife Abbey and their children, Daegen and Eastann, son-in-law, Ryan Mosbrucker and his and Heather’s children, Raycen Lee and Chastyn LaRae Mosbrucker; his longtime significant other, Cynthia Salazar; 1 brother and 4 sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Heather Weber on May 15, 2021.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.