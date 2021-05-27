Former Sheriff emerged to recite Cowboy Poetry

Former Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker told the Lander Rotary Club on Wednesday that after 16 years in public life, he’s been enjoying relaxing at home and, due to the pandemic, avoiding going out much. But Wednesday he did go out to do some of his own cowboy poetry to entertain the Rotarians.

He recited the first Cowboy Poem he ever wrote, “This Old Cowboy” and how his submission to Western Horseman Magazine resulted in a rejection letter.

The next poem was not actually a poem at all, but “some words I wrote” after dinner while in hunting camp while thinking of the upcoming Father’s Day. He explained that the meal he had cooked was from a recipe from a man who had passed some 30 years ago, but who had been a mentor of his. It was entitled “Frank Hornecker’s Potatoes.”

“Material Things” came to him while riding in his pickup truck and listening to a preacher on the radio. He recalled the message made a lot of sense in not buying new things instead of making due with what he had. At the conclusion of the poem, he told the crowd that now that he had his material things, despite the preachers urging, he wasn’t going to give them back!

The final poem Hornecker said was the last one that he penned recalling his return to the rodeo arena after some decades for an Old Timers Rodeo. He had been a bull rider in his youth and, being in great physical shape all these years later, said he thought he’d make a comeback. Well, the outcome of his ride was as expected. He titled the poem something he had experienced: Middle Age Crazies.”