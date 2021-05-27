Family said Foster Friess has died at 81; Lost in campaign for Wyoming Governor

As reported in The Hill

Foster Friess, a multimillionaire investor and GOP megadonor, died Thursday at the age of 81.

Friess played a major role in conservative politics, from providing funding for the 2012 launch of the Daily Caller to financing presidential campaigns for GOP candidates.

He even secured an endorsement from former President Trump in an unsuccessful bid for governor of Wyoming in 2018. While campaigning, he continued to make contributions to other campaigns, including that of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).