Dyllan William Casper was born on July 1, 1992 to Daniel W. Casper and Lorainne Deem in Provo, Utah (Utah County).

Dyllan was a 2011 graduate of Lander Valley High School, and after graduation, immediately began his family.

He married Cortney Casper of Casper, Wyoming in December 2011, and the two had 3 children.

He will be remembered by those who loved him as an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, gun enthusiast, and fisherman with a genuine love for life. He had a special knack for bringing a smile to everyones face with his outgoing personality. Dyllan was naturally gifted at everything that he set out to do ” from schoolwork, to hunting, to building houses with his older brothers. The relationships that he built with everyone who was fortunate enough to know him are matched by the immense love that he had for his family.



Dyllan is preceded in death by his grandparents, father Daniel Casper, and brothers Chad Rick Fawson and Eric Byron Fawson.



His survivors include his 3 beautiful children; Rayleigh, Daimon, and Kaiden Casper, wife Cortney Casper, brother Dustin Fawson (Ammy), Riley Fawson (Janna), Barry Casper (Jessica), Josh Smith, Nate Smith (Jen), Wade Wheeler and Jordan Wheeler, mother Lorri Wheeler (Jeff Smith) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he loved as family.



Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to:



Atlantic City FCU

Cortney Casper Benefit Fund

1701 N. Federal Blvd

Riverton, WY 82501