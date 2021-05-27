Rustlers hire new Soccer Coach from Missouri

Steven Harrison is the new head coach of the Central Wyoming College Men’s and Women’s soccer program as of May 10, 2021.

Harrison comes to CWC with over 15 years of college coaching experience. He started his career as the men’s and women’s assistant coach at Neosho County Community College and ultimately took over the men’s program. After that, Harrison went on to Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant as the men’s head coach and women’s assistant coach. Most recently, he was the Crowder College Men’s coach for three years. Crowder College is located in Neosho, Missouri.

Harrison was born and raised in Columbia, Missouri, and attended Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri, where he graduated with a degree in communications. After attending Fontbonne, he achieved his master’s degree in media communications from Webster University. He recently moved to Riverton with his wife Melissa, daughter Olivia, and their two dogs Axel and Runt.

Harrison played high school and club soccer and ultimately went on to play at Fontbonne University, a Division III school. He is eager to start recruiting future Rustlers.

“I am excited about this program; it’s a young program and an excellent region for soccer,” Harrison said. “The women have five or six players we can build upon, and we just need to get the numbers up with the guys. It will be great to have the assistant coach Jake Rosenberg back because the

team is comfortable with him.”

