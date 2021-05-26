Wyoming Cowboy HOF announced 2021 Inductees

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF)has selected 43 inductees for the Class of 2021. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting May 15. Included in latest class of inductees are three Fremont County Ranchers and two from Hot Springs County. (See list below)
The induction ceremony will be at the Little America in Cheyenne, September 11-12. It is open to the public. The event will kick off the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.
Nominations were accepted from Dec 2020 through Feb 28, 2021. Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched, and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.
Formed for historical, cultural, literary, and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”
WCHF Class of 2021:
Region 1:
Campbell County: Sherry Reynolds, Don Hamm, Gary Thar
Crook County: Frank Svalina, Straitor Clark
Weston County: Violet Sedgwick
Region 2:
Platte County: Sonny & Laura Pulver
Niobrara County: C.R. Christensen
Goshen County: Rod Schuppan, John Tim Sussex
Region 3:
Laramie County: Robert C. Rabou, Russell “Bud” Hoffner
Albany County: Day Atkinson, Don Rogers Sr.
Region 4:
Natrona County: Francy Martin, Andy Van Patten
Converse County: Jake Johnson, William Amspoker
Region 5:
Sheridan County: No county selections
Johnson County: Ken & Cheri Graves, James Leath, Jim Zimmerschied, Paul Berg
Region 6:
Bighorn County: James Caines, Andrew Gifford, Eugene Bischoff
Park County: Richard Skeen
Washakie County: No county selections
Region 7:
Carbon County: Robert Johnson
Sweetwater County: Henry Huff Williams, Crystal Winder Youngberg
Region 8:
Fremont County: Robert J Britain, Willis Gene Jordan, Gerald Gene Korell
Hot Springs County: Clark Jackman, Leroy Schumway
Region 9:
Uinta County: Marion Aimone
Region 10:
Sublette County: Henry Hittle, Albert “Bud” Sommers, Bill Budd, Price Family – Alex, Clay, Doug, Clure Smith.
Teton County: Glen Taylor, William “Bill” Francis
Lincoln County:
Board Nomination: Lee Martinez
The WCHF Board is comprised of one member from each of the state’s ten regions. To learn more about the WCHF visit http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org. Contributions to support the mission of the WCHF are always accepted and appreciated.
–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame