Women’s Panelist Event debuts today on UW YouTube

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) will debut its second prerecorded women’s panelist event today (Tuesday) via its YouTube channel.

The panelist event is moderated by UWAA board member Anne Fish (B.A. ’89). It highlights four UW alumnae who discuss their career pathways, their keys to success, and any obstacles they faced and how they overcame them. The event is sponsored by the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science and UniWyo Federal Credit Union.

Kim Krieger, Jody Levin, Carissa Moffat Miller and Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau are the panelists for the second UWAA women’s event.

“We are pleased to host our second women’s panelist event,” says UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry. “These remarkable UW alumnae will share their career experiences and offer valuable insight for UW students and alumni looking to advance in their career fields.”

Kim Krieger

Kim Krieger

Krieger earned a bachelor’s degree (1996) in petroleum engineering from UW, and she is a graduate (2017) of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program.

She is the chief operating officer at BPX Energy, BP’s U.S. onshore shale subsidiary, where she is accountable for the safe and environmentally responsible delivery of 300,000 barrels per day equivalent production and $1 billion in annual operating cash.

As part of the BPX executive team, Krieger is delivering on a shared vision to disrupt U.S. onshore operations with rapid innovation and game-changing technologies. Embracing BP’s mission to accelerate the energy transition, she has engaged her organization with a strategic plan to reduce emissions from operations year on year while continuing to generate operating cash to fund new low-carbon businesses within the BP portfolio.

Before joining BPX Energy in 2014, Krieger held several leadership and engineering roles with BP in Alaska, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Jody Levin

Jody Levin

Levin earned a bachelor’s degree (1996) in agricultural communications and a master’s degree (1997) in agricultural economics, both from UW.

With over 20 years of experience, she has an accomplished background in government affairs and public policy. Her career has spanned policy work for the late U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas, two Wyoming governors, private industry and nonprofit entities.

She is the president of Levin Strategic Resources, a government and public relations firm she launched in 2009 when she realized opportunities to climb the corporate ladder meant leaving Wyoming. Levin offers clients strong, proven leadership in managing state and federal government affairs; advising corporate strategy; enhancing community identity; and growing philanthropic relationships.

She has a passion for civic engagement, serving on numerous boards, including two at UW. Levin co-chairs the Dean’s Advisory Council for the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and she recently joined the UW Art Museum’s National Advisory Board. In 2018, she received the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Outstanding Alumna Award.

Carissa Moffat Miller

Carissa Moffat Miller

Miller earned a bachelor’s degree (1992) in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; a master’s degree (1999) in sociology from UW; and a Ph.D. (2009) in education from the University of Idaho.

She is the CEO of the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), where she works with state education chiefs to ensure all students have the opportunity to graduate from high school prepared for college, careers and life. A first-generation college graduate, Miller was named head of CCSSO in 2018, becoming the first woman to lead the 93-year-old organization. With a deep understanding of education policy at the state and national levels, she leads CCSSO’s efforts to help states deliver equitable education opportunities to every student.

Before joining CCSSO, she served as a deputy superintendent at the Idaho Department of Education and led the implementation of statewide online testing for the Idaho Board of Education.

Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau

Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau

Pamerleau earned a bachelor’s degree (1968) in sociology from UW; a Master of Public Administration degree (1978) from Golden Gate University; and an honorary doctorate (1998) from Phillips University. She attended multiple professional schools, including advanced executive courses at Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Business, Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a graduate (2014) of the FBI National Executive Institute.

Pamerleau serves as the 33rd U.S. marshal for the Western District of Texas, having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate Aug. 28, 2018, and sworn in Sept. 17, 2018. Pamerleau leads the second-largest district in the U.S. Marshals Service. Her responsibilities entail leading and directing operations, including security of the United States courts, fugitive apprehension, executing federal court orders and other law enforcement activities. Before her appointment, Pamerleau was the 38th Bexar County sheriff, leading the 11th-largest sheriff’s office in the nation.

She served 32 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a major general. She commanded the Air Force ROTC and the Air Force Personnel Center. After retiring from the Air Force, she served as senior vice president at USAA, an insurance and financial services company.

For more information about the panelist event, call the UWAA at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.

