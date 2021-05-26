Entrants/Golf Teams needed in Riverton for “Dreams in Motion” tourney



Dreams in Motion, a 501 C-3 non-profit organization, hosts its first fundraising golf tournament honoring transplant recipients July 17 at the Riverton (Wyo.) Country Club.

“Teams and entrants are needed to support the mission of Dreams in Motion,” says Co-Founder and Riverton, Wyo., native Bruce Tippets. ” One-hundred percent of donations/entry fees will be used for our Heroes. Dreams in Motion’s Mission Statement is to help transplant recipients or other people who are battling life-endangering illnesses. These people are our Heroes, and it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”

The format of the July 17 golf tournament in Riverton is a 4-man golf scramble with a 9 a.m. start. The $100 entry fee includes green fees, cart rental and lunch. After July 7, the entry fee rises to $125 per golfer.

Information about the July 17 fundraising golf tournament is available by calling Tippets at (435) 828-7261 or Dreams in Motion board member Cody Beers of Riverton at (307) 431-1803.

Due to some very giving individuals on the Dreams in Motion board of directors, a pair of heroes (Bryson Quinney of Lyman, Wyo., and Sam Hoopes of Duchesne, Utah) have been honored since the organization formed in 2020. “We want to honor more heroes, but we need help,” Tippets says.

Quinney received a heart transplant in 2020, and Hoopes received a liver transplant in 2020.

The Dreams in Motion organization is the creation of Tippets and co-founder Joel Brown of Vernal, Utah. Tippets received a life-saving kidney transplant in October 2018 at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City. Prior to receiving the life-saving kidney, Tippets had battled health problems since 2009 and had taken dialysis treatments for 4 1/2 years.

“This is my small way to celebrate the magic of life, and to bring joy to deserving people who are regaining an ability to live independently,” Tippets says. “Riverton will always have a special place in my heart. I remember back to 2009 and how many people prayed for me and supported me through those tough times. I feel blessed every day to have a kidney. I’m excited to see how many people Dreams in Motion will be able to honor in Wyoming and Utah.”

Today, Tippets is a newspaper reporter and avid walker in Vernal, Utah, where he lives with his wife, Stephanie.

Dreams in Motion is located at 134 W. Main St., Vernal, Utah 84078. The organization is available on the Internet at www.DreamsinMotionCharity.com, and on social media/Facebook at Dreams in Motion Utah-Wyoming.