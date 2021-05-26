Data on Wolf Kill Site in YNP adding up after 26 years

Did you know Yellowstone collects data on what wolves eat? Employees like Doug will ski/hike to a kill site to collect bone and teeth samples from the prey. The data is then added to the 26 years of research since wolves were reintroduced in 1995.
