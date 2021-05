The local weather will be turning more active today with showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the afternoon and in the north and west. There is a better chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with some strong storms possible.

Today’s high temperatures are projected to be in the high 60s to low 70s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, with a high of 56 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 40s across the region with a low of 35 at Dubois.