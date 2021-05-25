Two more COVID-19 Cases reported at RHS, One in Lander, Four in County

As the school year heads into the home stretch, Riverton High School has reported its 20th and 21st COVID-19 positive infections. In Lander, Fremont County School District #1 reported one new case for a total of one active case.

Countywide, Fremont County since Monday has reported four new infections with 27 active cases. Washakie County has one new case and two active. Hot Springs County had no new cases and one active case.

in Fremont County, 11,561 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 29.3 percent. The percentage in Hot Springs County is 32.6 with 1,471 fully vaccinated and in Washakie County, 2,111 have been fully vaccinated for 27.1 percent of its population.

Statewide, 166,074 residents are fully vaccinated, or 28.6 percent. The state has received 452,225 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen) with 360,134 shots in arms.