BMW stolen from Market Street

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 5/24 to 5/25/21

There were no arrests or citations reported in this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 5/21 to 5/24/21

There were no arrests or citations issued during this period. The LPD did receive a report of a stolen BMW 328, 2012 model, gray, from an address on the 300 block of Market Street. License Plate #: 10-29868

Editor’s Note: No reports have been received from the Lander Police Department since May 14th.

Arrests/Citations 5/12 to 5/13/21

Marlis Hill, 34, Lander, Cited. Assault.

A 17-year-old Lander female, Cited. Assault

Arrests/Citations 5/11 to 5/12/21

Warren Jorgenson, 54, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Arrests/Citations 5/5 to 5/6/21

Henry Turley, 55, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery after an incident at an address on Baldwin Drive.

Arrests/Citations 5/4 to 5/5/21

Terry Roe, 57, Lander, Arrested. Breach of the Peace at the Silver Spur Motel at 12:28 p.m.

A 15-year-old female of Lander was Cited for Improper Backing after a hit and run collision in the parking lot at Safeway at 5:59 p.m.

Arrests/Citations 5/3 to 5/4/21

There were no arrests reported during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 4/30 to 5/3/21

Joshua Kirk, 36, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Jamie Simmons, 40, Lander, Cited. Proving Alcohol to a Minor

McKenna Armajo, 20, Ethete, Cited. Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Robert Herbst, 35, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Gary Moon, 41, Arapahoe, was served a Lander PD warrant at the County Detention Center

Aaron Kronfuss, 37, Lander, Cited. Shoplifting – alcohol from Mr. D’s

Terry Roe, 57, Lander, Cited for Defrauding an Innkeeper after using electricity without permission in the 1100 block of North 2nd Street.

Arrests/Citations 4/29 to 4/30/21

Jose Gonzalez, 58, Lander, Cited. Possession of Marijuana

Shanelle Friday, 35, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Failure to Appear; Cited for Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, No Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 4/28 to 4/29/21

There were no arrests reported during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 4/27 to 4/28/21

There were no arrests reported during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 4/26 to 4/27/21

There were no arrests reported during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 4/22 to 4/26/21

Todd Stager, 52, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence after allegedly hitting his wife over the back with a broom

Theresa Trowbridge, 23, Lander and Kawlie Slinkard Bott, 18, Lander, were each cited Friday for Obstructing Highway by moving construction cones on Main Street blocking the road. The pair were spotted with a construction cone protruding above their vehicle’s sun roof.

Shawna Crispin, 45, Hudson, Arrested. Domestic Violence following an incident at the Riverside Apartments on South 1st Street.

Daniel Oldman, 37, Riverton, Cited. Possession of Marijuana

Jacob Lytle, 21, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Brock Lantgen, 44, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arthur Lara, 37, Lander, Arrested. On an Albany County (WY) warrant

Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/20/21

A 16-year-old Lander female was cited following a two vehicle crash at 900 North Second and Jefferson Street for starting from a parked position.

Arrests/Citations 4/16 to 4/19/21

Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Trespassing

Ashten Whiteplume, 23, Casper, Arrested. Domestic Assault

Theresa Trowbridge, 23, Lander, Cited for Speeding on the 1200 block of Main Street

Richard Kingston, 74, Lander, Cited for Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 4/15 to 4/16/21

Jess Birdshead, 55, Arapahoe, Arrested. Criminal Trespass and two (2) Fremont County Warrants

Arrests/Citations 4/14 to 4/15

There were no arrests or citations reported

Arrests/Citations 4/12 to 4/13

Two 15-year-old females of Lander were cited for Fighting

Two 17-year-old females, one from Riverton and one from Arapahoe; Michael Underwood, 22, Lander and Singingbrook Willow, 19, Ethete, all were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana at 12:10 a.m. at an address in the 800 block of Jefferson.

Arrests/Citations 4/9 to 4/12

A 17-year-old female from Fort Washakie was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance

A 16-year-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, No Registration, No Insurance.

A 15-year-old Lander male was arrested for Robbery and for being a Minor In Possession after using a rock to threaten store employees at the Maverik Country Store. The Youth left the store with a bottle of rum.

Arrests/Citations 4/7 to 4/8

A 12-year-old Lander male was cited for Simple Assault at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at the Lander Middle School.

Jayce Oldcoyote, 21, Ethete, Arrested. Huffing hairspray in the parking lot at the Safeway fueling station.

Barden Duck, 41, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrests/Citations 4/2 to 4/5

Danica Brandon, 46, Lander, Cited for Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrests/Citations 3/31 to 4/1

Dillon Leonard, 35, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County and LPD warrants

Arrests/Citations 3/31 to 4/1

Ron Elliott, 74, Lander, Cited. Colliding with an Attended Vehicle Causing Damage. The incident was reported at the Lander Loaf ‘N Jug when Elliot’s vehicle allegedly backed into another vehicle and then left the scene.

Francine Shoyo, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Jade Friday, 31, Ethete, Cited. Driving Under Suspension, No Registration, and No Insurance.

Willis St.Clair, 44, Fort Washakie, Arested. Fremont County Warrants. Cited, No Insurance and Turning at Intersection.

Arrests/Citations 3/30 to 3/31

There were no arrests or citations reported during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 3/29 to 3/30

Shanelle Quiver, 32, Lander, Arrested. Child Abuse. She was reportedly intoxicated with children in home.

Arrests/Citations 3/24 to 3/29

Brooke Gowen, 40, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Michelle Hinde, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 3/18 to 3/24

There were no arrests or citations reported

ArrestsCitations 3/16 to 3/18

A male subject who was receiving CPR arrived at the SageWest Lander Emergency Room at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday but did not survive. The Wind River Police Department is investigating the circumstances.

A resident on Four Seasons Drive in Lander was warned about leaving puppies outside without food or water in a small kennel.

The LPD provided assistance to the Lander Volunteer Fire Department for a fire in the 600 block of North 10th Street where active fire and smoke had been reported.

ArrestsCitations 3/15 to 3/16

There were no arrests or citations reported

ArrestsCitations 3/12 to 3/15

Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Dominic Arcuri, 37, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol; Lane Change, Front License Plate and Seat Belt Violation.

Police are following up on a report of tires being slashed on a vehicle on South 9th Street. A suspect has been identified.

Burl Wood, 38, Lander, Cited for Public Intoxication

Robert Nimmo, 53, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Violence Assault

Arrests/Citations 3/10 to 3/11

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 3/9 to 3/10

Alan Heuer, 62, Arrested. LPD warrants

Pistol Plentyhoops, 20, Cited. Improper Backing, No Valid Drivers License

Ruth Gabriales, 43, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 3/8 to 3/9

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 3/5 to 3/8

Michael Omsberg, 40, Lander, Cited for Peace Disturbance

Cynthia Schneider, 66, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane

Justin Tindall, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Careless Driving, Open Container, Driving on the Right side of Roadway, Safety Belt Violation.

Sam Carpenter, 34, Lander, Arrested. Resisting

William Topaum, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/26 to 3/1

A 12-year-old male of Lander was Cited for an Assault at the Lander Middle School

Pursely BigKnife, 52, Lander, Arrested. Peace Disturbance.

An 18-year-old Lander female was Arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Trespassing

Andrew Harold, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Disobey Lawful Order, Resisting and Public Intoxication

Jayanne Posey, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County and LPD warrants

Fernando Mereno Ocon, 31, Ethete, Arrested. Hot Springs County warrant; Fremont County warrant and Theft of Alcohol

Nicholas Delyiler, 29, Lander, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Sonia Pierre, 27, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/25 to 2/26

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 2/24 to 2/25

No arrests during this period

Arrests/Citations 2/23 to 2/24

Jeffrey Dove, 29, Lander, Arrested. Breach of Peace, Assault

Wesley Caddidy, 25, Lander, Arrested. Probation Violation

Arrests/Citations 2/19 to 2/22

Alan Heuer, 62, Lander, Arrested. Four LPD Warrants; Cited for Trespassing and Simple Assault

Aaron Foster, 38, Lander, Cited. Peace Disturbance

Richard Greeves, 85, Fort Washakie, Cited. Leaving the scene of an Accident

Allyn Williams, 70, Jackson, WY, Arrested. County warrants

Charles Wallowingbull, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/10 to 2/11

A 17-year-old male of Lander was cited following a personal injury traffic crash at Main and North 9th Street.

Orion Felter, 18, Lander, Arrested. Aggravated Assault after an alleged attack using a knife against another person in the alley of Garfield Street

Arrests/Citations 2/3 to 2/4

A 19-year-old Lander male, Caleb Engavo, was cited for No Drivers License, No Vehicle Registration and No Vehicle Insurance.

Arrests/Citations 2/2 to 2/3

Ashley Sorrels, 35, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Reva Doctor, 60, Lander, Cited for Expired Drivers License, Expired Vehicle Registration and No Proof of Insurance.

Arrests/Citations 1/25 to 1/27

There were no arrests or citations issued these dates.

Arrests/Citations 1/21 to 1/25

Joshua Apodaca, 29, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Karen Schoonover, 52, Lander, Citation issued for allowing Unlicensed Juvenile to Drive after vehicle was spotted cutting cookies near the end of Eugene Street.

A 14-year-old male of Lander was Arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault after pulling a firearm on his father during a fight. The father got the gun away from the boy and called police.

Arrests/Citations 1/15 to 1/18

Cody Hollenback, 42, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, One Way Roadway and Failure to Obey a Stop Sign

Derek Ketter, 43, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Interference, Disobey a Lawful Order.

Arrests/Citations 1/14 to 1/15

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 1/11 to 1/14

Merle Clark, 64, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Interference

Nicholas Herman, 19, Lander, Arrested. Lander PD warrant

Arrests/Citations 1/7 to 1/8

Lander Police responded to seven calls for service during this period. There were no arrests or citations reported.

Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 1/5 to 1/6

A 16-year-old Lander male was signed as a Runaway and Cited for Interference and Drug Possession

Lander Middle School reported the theft of a laptop computer and a hot spot. Police are following-up

Police are investigating a TikTok video that a caller alleged contains inappropriate videos of children.

Arrests/Citations 1/1/21 to 1/4/21

Jarred BearComesOut, 31, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dalton Schneider, 20, Lander, Cited. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Keenen Large, 24, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Rico Salvador, 25, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 12/31/20 to 1/1/21

Tristen Deveraux, 22, Lander, Cited. Public Intoxication

Edward Kiefer, 30, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

There were no reports from the LPD from 12/17/20 to 1/1/21

Arrests/Citations 12-16 to 12-17

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-14 to 12-15

There were no arrests or citations reported this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-11 to 12-14

Christopher Hicks, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Entry for looking inside mail boxes

Rosaline Addison, 39, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

McKenna Whitewolf-Armajo, 20, Ethete, Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 12-9 to 12-10

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on a FCSO Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-8 to 12-9

There were arrests or citations issued this date.

Arrests/Citations 12-7 to 12-8

Pedro Paredes-Cisneros, 33, Riverton, Arrested. LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 12-4 to 12-7

A 28-year-old Riverton Female arrested and facing charges in alleged robbery attempt at a residence on Dillon Vista Drive. Information forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

Brandon Archambault, 41, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence

Keno Goggles, 36, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Citation Issued, Larceny.

Alma Addison, 32, Casper, Arrested. FCSO Warrant. Cited for Theft

Arrests/Citations 12-3 to 12-4

There were no arrests or citations issued during this 24 hour period.

Arrests/Citations 12-2 to 12-3

A 16-year-old male was cited for Speed Too Fast for Conditions after a crash at Highway 287 and Tiger Drive.

The Wind River Veterinarian Hospital was threatened with violence in a phone call. The LPD turned over information in the case to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney for the possible filing of charges.

Arrests/Citations 12-1 to 12/2

A 20-year-old male of Lander was cited for driving Too Fast For Conditions following a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant at North 2nd and Jefferson Street at 10:57 p.m. Monday.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1

Kawlie Slinkard, 18, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Mikayla Anderson, 21, Lander, Cited. Simple Assault

Arrests/Citations 11/27 to 11/30

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Violence and on Fremont County and Lander PD warrants

Douglas Pomroy, 58, Lander, Cited. Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27

A 53-year-old Dubois Male patient was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a female patient on Bishop Randall Drive. The case was turned over to the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Open Container, No Insurance and a Stop Sign Violation.

Michael Warren, 27, Riverton, Cited. Criminal Trespass

Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26

Phillip Dempster, 63, Kinnear, Cited. Property Destruction

Fifteen minors were cited for Minor In Possession and one was cited for Disorderly House after a big drinking party was busted by officers on McDougall Drive. The youth were from Lander, Fort Washakie, Riverton, Shoshoni and Casper: Cited were: a 16 year-old male of Shoshoni; 16 year-old female of Riverton; 17-year-old female of Riverton; Karina Estep, 18, Lander; Dappi Mulherin, 18, Fort Washakie; Kyle Laird, 20, Riverton; Morgan Miller, 19, Riverton; Logan Huff, 18, Lander; Justin Lajuenesse, 19, Shoshoni; Tryston Truempler, 18, Riverton; Mason Lucas, 20, Shoshoni; James Knigge, 19, Casper; Aspen Thomas, 19, Lander and Wade Cornell, 19, Shoshoni. Cited for a Disorderly House was Justin Bever, 18, Lander.

Arrests/Citations 11/24-11/25

No arrests