County to seek contract with Tennessee Ambulance Firm

This morning’s special county commissioners meeting lasted all of 22 minutes in which all five members agreed to begin negotiating an ambulance contract with Tennessee based Priority Ambulance.

Chairman Travis Becker said the county had received two proposals, one from Priority, and late on Friday, a hand delivered proposal from the current provider AMR. The latter company had earlier said they had not planned to respond with a new application.

Becker said the subsidy sought by Priority was roughly $903,000 for their first year of operations and $538,000 for their second year. AMR’s projections were for $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Commissioner Mike Jones said he liked the Tennessee company because “they don not have an air (ambulance) component, which muddles the water in terms of dispatch.” He said that was something he hoped to find in the new applications. Jones also said Priority “would make at least 50 percent of patient transfers to Casper by ground ambulance, which saves everyone money.” Jones said Priority sees that as a business opportunity.

Commissioner Clarence Thomas reiterated the need for the new company to work with the Tribes on the Wind River Reservation and perhaps locate an ambulance barn there, for both serving the reservation and also the Dubois community.

Commissioner Jennifer McCarty said she agreed with the previous comments, but she also said she liked the company’s plan for reimbursing its employees.

Commissioner Larry Allen said he liked the fact that Priority did not have an air asset and with their plans for additional ground patient transports. “One thing I like is that they are more willing to talk to the Tribes to have a facility there, where the majority of the calls are.” Allen said the company indicated a willingness to get some folks trained on the reservation. He also said the company plans an immediate pay increase for their employees here. He also indicated a desire to work with Central Wyoming College to get an EMT and Paramedic training course established.

With no further discussion, Jones made a motion to begin negotiations with Priority with Commissioners Becker and Allen to lead that effort. It passed unanimously.

Becker said the county would post the applications from both Priority and AMR on the county’s website, perhaps as early as this afternoon. The link to the applications would be placed on the county’s landing, or front, page at www.fremontcountywy.gov.