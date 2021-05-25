All State Soccer Players Named this week, Worland, Lander Valley & Riverton athletes honored

As voted on by the state’s soccer coaches, the Class 3-A All State Soccer Teams have been announced. The Worland Warriors dominate the boys team after rolling through the regular season and state championships. The Third place finisher Lander Valley and Consolation Champion Riverton each had two players selected to the team. See the list below:
Boys
Forwards:
Jackson Hughes – Douglas
Sam Bauer – Powell (All-State in 2019)
Hawkin Sweeney – Powell
Ty Prall – Torrington (All-State in 2019)
Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)
Cole Venable – Worland
Midfielders:
Matt Nelson – Cody
**Gus Mosemann – Lander Valley
Garrett Morris – Powell
Marc Soto – Rawlins
**Tanner Johnson – Riverton
Chase Miller – Torrington
Jorey Anderson – Worland
Court Gonsalez – Worland
Defenders:
Camden Dalla – Douglas
**Nico Lowham – Lander Valley
Kellen Schupp – Pinedale
Landon Sessions – Powell
Reece Bauer – Powell
Cole Parriott – Torrington
JT Klinghagen – Worland
Reynaldo Rodriguez – Worland
Goal-Keepers:
Craig Thiel – Douglas
Ashton Brewer – Powell
**Damon DeVries – Riverton
SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = JT Klinghagen – Worland
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Cole Venable – Worland
The State Champion Lander Valley Lady Tigers placed three players on the All State Team, Riverton placed one and Worland placed four on the elite list:
Girls
Forwards:
Kendra Schultze – Buffalo (All-State 2019)
Maggie Olsen – Buffalo
Autumn Wilson – Cody (All-State 2019)
Torrie Schutzman – Cody (All-State 2019)
**Delaney Sullivan – Lander Valley
Carley Yule – Worland
Midfielders:
Vivi Ostheimer – Buffalo
Ally Boysen – Cody
Emma Nieters – Cody (All-State 2019)
**Whitney Hanson – Lander Valley
Claire Beastrom – Newcastle
Kameron Stitt – Torrington
Kylie Warren – Worland
Defenders:
Brittan Bower – Cody
Jessa Lynn – Cody
Reece Niemann – Cody
**Abby Copeland – Lander Valley
Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle
**Savannah Morton – Riverton
Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland
Logan Yule – Worland
Goal-Keepers:
Isabelle Radakovich – Cody
Kassidy Hewitt – Mountain View
Angel Perez – Newcastle
SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Maggie Olsen – Buffalo
List from wyopreps.com