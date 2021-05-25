All State Soccer Players Named this week, Worland, Lander Valley & Riverton athletes honored

As voted on by the state’s soccer coaches, the Class 3-A All State Soccer Teams have been announced. The Worland Warriors dominate the boys team after rolling through the regular season and state championships. The Third place finisher Lander Valley and Consolation Champion Riverton each had two players selected to the team. See the list below:

Boys

Forwards:

Jackson Hughes – Douglas

Sam Bauer – Powell (All-State in 2019)

Hawkin Sweeney – Powell

Ty Prall – Torrington (All-State in 2019)

Rudy Sanford – Worland (All-State in 2019)

Cole Venable – Worland

Midfielders:

Matt Nelson – Cody

**Gus Mosemann – Lander Valley

Garrett Morris – Powell

Marc Soto – Rawlins

**Tanner Johnson – Riverton

Chase Miller – Torrington

Jorey Anderson – Worland

Court Gonsalez – Worland

Defenders:

Camden Dalla – Douglas

**Nico Lowham – Lander Valley

Kellen Schupp – Pinedale

Landon Sessions – Powell

Reece Bauer – Powell

Cole Parriott – Torrington

JT Klinghagen – Worland

Reynaldo Rodriguez – Worland

Goal-Keepers:

Craig Thiel – Douglas

Ashton Brewer – Powell

**Damon DeVries – Riverton

SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = JT Klinghagen – Worland

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Cole Venable – Worland

The State Champion Lander Valley Lady Tigers placed three players on the All State Team, Riverton placed one and Worland placed four on the elite list:

Girls

Forwards:

Kendra Schultze – Buffalo (All-State 2019)

Maggie Olsen – Buffalo

Autumn Wilson – Cody (All-State 2019)

Torrie Schutzman – Cody (All-State 2019)

**Delaney Sullivan – Lander Valley

Carley Yule – Worland

Midfielders:

Vivi Ostheimer – Buffalo

Ally Boysen – Cody

Emma Nieters – Cody (All-State 2019)

**Whitney Hanson – Lander Valley

Claire Beastrom – Newcastle

Kameron Stitt – Torrington

Kylie Warren – Worland

Defenders:

Brittan Bower – Cody

Jessa Lynn – Cody

Reece Niemann – Cody

**Abby Copeland – Lander Valley

Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle

**Savannah Morton – Riverton

Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland

Logan Yule – Worland

Goal-Keepers:

Isabelle Radakovich – Cody

Kassidy Hewitt – Mountain View

Angel Perez – Newcastle

SENIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR = Caitlyn Pehringer – Newcastle

UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR = Maggie Olsen – Buffalo

List from wyopreps.com