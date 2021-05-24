Lander Woman to Prison for False Sexual Assault Claim, Extortion Attempt

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Rachel Myla Stagner, 36. of Lander, Wyoming, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson to 21 months of imprisonment. Stagner was indicted on September 16, 2020 and later pled guilty on January 4, 2021 for making false accusations that she was sexually assaulted by a white male on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Stagner willfully reported being sexually assaulted by a white male suspect on the Wind River Indian Reservation, initiating an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Because the alleged crime happened on the Wind River Indian Reservation, the FBI has jurisdiction. During

the course of the investigation, Stagner continued with her false allegations in an effort to extort money from the victim.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI take any allegation of sexual assault seriously,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray. “The resources our offices have to investigate and prosecute crimes on the Wind River Indian Reservation are limited, and false reports hinder and delay other investigations. Not to mention how actions like this belittle the crime of sexual assault and those who are true victims,” concluded Murray.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners take seriously acts of violence and sexual assault targeting our Native American community. False claims of such crimes, in this case meant to extort the alleged perpetrator, result in the diversion of valuable law enforcement and victim service resources away from actual victims,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael

Schneider. “The FBI thanks our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs – Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Department of Corrections – Adult Probation & Parole for their work in this matter.”

Upon completion of her prison sentence Stagner will serve 36 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment.

The investigation into this case was conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation The case was prosecuted

by Assistant United States Attorney Kerry Jacobson.