Wind River Snowpack up from last week

Attached is the Wyoming snowpack/snow water equivalent (SWE) update for Monday May 24, 2021. This will be the last update for this snow season according to Jim Fahey, Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) hydrologist.

Statewide snowpack/SWE is at 58% of median. The Tongue Watershed has the highest SWE in the state at 120% of median; while the Upper Bear Basin has the state low at 36% of median. Majority of the snowpack below 9,000 feet has already has melted out.

The Wind River Basin Snowmelt today is rated at 104 % of the 30-year-median while the Sweetwater River Basin is at 95% and the Bighorn Basin is at 93 percent of the median (see chart and map below).

Rain and snow showers a good possibility over northwest and northern mountain locations through the middle of the week and again by early in the weekend. Snow levels will be fluctuating between the 8,500 and 10,000 foot elevation. Expect light snow amounts above 8500 feet. (see 7-day precipitation totals map in report).

Snowmelt will again become more active below 9,500 feet by the middle to end of the week as above average temperatures are expected.