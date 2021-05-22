Breaking News

Grazing through the Farmer’s Market Saturday

Article Updated: May 22, 2021
The Riverton Farmer's Market Saturday morning in front of Riverton City Hall drew a nice collection of vendors and shoppers. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Saturday Farmers Market in Riverton featured more produce this week along with a collection of local preserved vegetables, jams and jellies, baked goods, salsa, goat milk, cheeses, ice creams, wood chips for grilling, tomato plants and other items for the household.

