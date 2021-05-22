Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk was Fast & Furriest today

With overcast, occasional mist and the temperature hovering around 40°F this morning, at least 76 hearty souls and their dogs registered for the 2021 version of the Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk this morning at Central Wyoming College. The race wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19.
In the 5K run, Clair McFarland came in first with her dog Josie in a time of 19:44. Ben Bennett was the runner-up at 22:57 with his dog Lexi.
There was a petting zoo, silent auction, prizes for the participants, water stations along the route for the pooches and dogs of all sizes and breeds.
Wyotoday.com was there to capture the fun: See the photo gallery below. Photos by Wyotoday.com’s Ernie Over.
The Start:
The Petting Zoo
The Finish
The 2021 Results (not 2018)