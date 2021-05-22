Breaking News

Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk was Fast & Furriest today

Article Updated: May 22, 2021
The annual Fast & Furriest race to benefit the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund drew 76 participants Saturday morning at Central Wyoming College. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

With overcast, occasional mist and the temperature hovering around 40°F this morning, at least 76 hearty souls and their dogs registered for the 2021 version of the Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk this morning at Central Wyoming College. The race wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19.

In the 5K run, Clair McFarland came in first with her dog Josie in a time of 19:44. Ben Bennett was the runner-up at 22:57 with his dog Lexi.

There was a petting zoo, silent auction, prizes for the participants, water stations along the route for the pooches and dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Wyotoday.com was there to capture the fun: See the photo gallery below. Photos by Wyotoday.com’s Ernie Over.

The Start:

The Petting Zoo

  • The grass is always greener underneath a pony!
A GREAT Great Dane looking like a big Dalmation
The City of Riverton was represented by Public Works Director Kyle Butterfied and his pup as he chatted with the Stock Doc’s and PAWS’ Pamela Canham before race.

The Finish

  • Clair McFarland – the Winner
  • Ben Bennett – Runner up
  • The pack behind
  • Striding to the finish

The 2021 Results (not 2018)

