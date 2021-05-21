Zero Covid cases in Wyoming Correctional Institutions

As of Friday May 21, 2021 the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings conducted by the Wyoming Department of Corrections during the previous week was zero. Below is a listing of the numbers by facility.

Number of inmate deaths to date attributed to Covid-19: 3

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Torrington

Positive Covid Cases: 0

Staff 0

Inmates 0

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) Riverton

Positive Covid Cases: 0

Staff 0

Inmates 0

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) Newcastle

Positive Covid Cases: 0

Staff 0

Inmates 0

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) Lusk

Positive Covid Cases: 0

Staff 0

Inmates 0

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) Rawlins

Positive Covid Cases: 0

Staff 0

Inmates 0

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department and our health care provider (Corizon Health, Inc.) in accordance with CDC guidelines. The Department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.