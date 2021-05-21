One killed in head-on crash near county line east of Shoshoni

A 75-year-old Wyoming resident was killed and three people were injured around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a head-on collision at milepost 69.2 some 30 miles east of Shoshoni near the Fremont, Natrona County boundary. The crash occurred in Fremont County.

The victim was identified at Stephen Stewart. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash Stewart, the driver of a Ford F250 pickup, was eastbound on US Highway 20/26 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The investigating Trooper cited Driver Fatigue/Asleep at the wheel as a possible contributing factor to the crash. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

The death was the 38th on Wyoming highways so far this year compared with 30 fatalities on this date one year ago

Advertisement

One of the first responders was Lysite Fire Battalion Chief Larry Allen. He told Wyotoday.com News that the scene was horrific and that one victim who was trapped in one of the crushed pickups had to be extricated from the twisted wreckage.

According to Allen, there were two medical helicopters at the scene, two ground ambulances from Fremont County, two ground ambulances from Natrona County, 4-5 Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies, Six Wyoming State Troopers, two officers from Shoshoni Police, plus the Lysite, Shoshoni and Missouri Valley county fire battalions. He also said construction workers on the passing lane work being done in the area stepped in to provide traffic control.