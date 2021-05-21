Lander Soccer Teams in State Semifinals Today, Riverton lost both games

Boys High School State Soccer:
Lander Valley 5, Douglas 0
Worland 9, Rawlins 0
Powell 3, Riverton 2
Torrington 5, Cody 1
Semifinals today:
Lander Valley vs. Worland ( 2 p.m. ) Wyotoday.com audio cast
Powell vs. Torrington 4p.m.
Consolation
Douglas vs Rawlins, 11 a.m. – loser out
Riverton vs Cody, 11 a.m. – Loser out
Girls High School State Soccer
Lander Valley 5, Riverton 0
Cody 8, Torrington 1
Worland 2, Buffalo 1
Mountain View 2 Newcastle 1 (shootout)
Semifinals today
Worland vs Cody, 2 p.m.
Lander Valley vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m., Wyotoday.com audio cast
Consolation
Buffalo vs. Torrington, 9 .m. loser out
Riverton vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m. loser out