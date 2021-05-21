Lander Soccer Teams in State Semifinals Today, Riverton lost both games

Boys High School State Soccer:

Lander Valley 5, Douglas 0

Worland 9, Rawlins 0

Powell 3, Riverton 2

Torrington 5, Cody 1

Semifinals today:

Lander Valley vs. Worland ( 2 p.m. ) Wyotoday.com audio cast

Powell vs. Torrington 4p.m.

Consolation

Douglas vs Rawlins, 11 a.m. – loser out

Riverton vs Cody, 11 a.m. – Loser out

Girls High School State Soccer

Lander Valley 5, Riverton 0

Cody 8, Torrington 1

Worland 2, Buffalo 1

Mountain View 2 Newcastle 1 (shootout)

Semifinals today

Worland vs Cody, 2 p.m.

Lander Valley vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m., Wyotoday.com audio cast

Consolation

Buffalo vs. Torrington, 9 .m. loser out

Riverton vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m. loser out