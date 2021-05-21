John Ashley Whipp

August 18, 1941- May 17, 2021

John Whipp, 79, of Lander passed away at his home Monday, May 17, 2021. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at Holy Rosary Church in Lander, WY. A reception will follow at The Inn at Lander.

John Whipp was born in Louisville, KY on August 18, 1941. He moved to Middleburg, KY at age seven after his Dad passed away. He worked several jobs growing up including construction, farming, mowing lawns and cutting tobacco. John was class president and captain of his basketball team in high school. He attended the University of Kentucky from 1959-1963 and received an agricultural degree. He did not have a lot of money growing up so he had to hitchhike to get there.

John was accepted into both veterinary and medical school. He decided to attend medical school at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine from 1964-1968 so he could stay near his family. John completed an internship at Camp Pendleton Naval hospital from 1968-1970. He was a Lieutenant Commander of the medical corps in the U.S Navy. John volunteered to go to Vietnam at the end of his service and had to perform a wide range of surgeries there. This is where he discovered he liked orthopedics. After he was discharged from the Navy, he traveled across the United States on his motorcycle he won in a bet, prior to entering an orthopedic residency. Once John completed this residency at UCLA Medical Center, he decided it would be fun to be a ski doctor in Jackson Hole, WY for a year. He fell in love with the mountains in Wyoming and started to work with Charlie Allen at Fremont Orthopedics in 1975.

John married Marie Weyer in Golva, ND on April 1, 1978. John and Marie Whipp raised five children on their Wyoming ranch. They have raised and raced quarter horses in Wyoming and Texas since 1980. Over the forty years of raising foundation and racehorses they have numerous achievements such as many Breeder of the Year awards for Wyoming horse racing, AQHA awards and Futurity and Derby Championships. He was a director for the AQHA and a member of the Worker’s Compensation Medical Commission.

John had a variety of hobbies including traveling, boating, fishing, scuba diving, hunting, riding horses, snowmobiling, skiing, flying his airplane and farming. He was a diehard fan of western movies, rodeo and the University of Kentucky basketball team. John really enjoyed his job and his patients. He retired from Fremont Orthopedics in 2016 after working for 41 years. Even though he missed working with his patients he was excited to have more time to spend with his family working on the ranch.

John was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and John Woodson Whipp and his son JP Whipp.

He is survived by his wife Marie, his daughters Jessie Whipp, Sarah Whipp, Ashley Whipp, his son Zebadiah (Sheena) Whipp, and his grandchildren Addison, Raith and Weston.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Lander Community and Convention Center Foundation, designating the funds to the JP Whipp Memorial Scholarship. 1400 E. College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007. This scholarship is available for students pursuing a degree in Agriculture.

