Aug 6, 1972 – May 19, 2021

Duane Russell Bell, Jr., 48, of Arapahoe passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home. A rosary will be recited on Sunday, May 23, 2021, starting at 7:00 pm followed by a wake at his home, 20 East Great Plains Road Arapahoe, WY. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Fremont Center at the Riverton Fairgrounds with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Duane Russell Bell was born on August 6, 1972, in Riverton, WY, to Duane Russell Bell, Sr. and Anita Marie (Spoonhunter) Bell. He grew up in the Arapahoe area and attended schools at Wyoming Indian and received his high school diploma from Kicking Horse in Ronan, Montana. He also attended Central Wyoming College for a year. He lived all of his life in the Arapahoe area.

Duane was baptized into the Catholic faith and also believed in the Arapaho Ways.

He worked as a ShoRap Firefighter for many years.

He loved fishing, camping, old coins, was a 49’er fan, and going to the casino. Above all he loved his family and his dogs, T.J., Spotty, Almond, Hisei, and Flopsey.

He is survived by his wife, Wardeena Moss; father, Duane R. Bell, Sr.; step-mother, Sadie Bell; sons, Thomas Dean Moss, Sr., Dean Darwin Moss, Marlin James Oldman, Gary Thomas Moss, Jr., Joseph Thomas Moss, and Jeremy Oldman; daughters, Shaynelle Hill, Jaidyn K. (Dwayne) Bell-Ivey, Tara L. (Jaison Underwood) Bell, Wynnette M. Bell, Alexis Bell, Tonya Bell, Angelina Bell, and Alissa Bell, grandchildren, Kody, Arturo, Elaine, Samantha, and Alianna; brothers, Mike Mashburn, Charlie Mashburn, Darrell Bell, Sr., Daniel Bell, Dave Bell, and Byron “BJ” Bell; sisters, Lynette Bell, Mary Bell, Dawn Teller, and Dee Wanstall; uncles, Aloise Bell, Jake Bell, Tyron Bell, and Phillip Bell; aunts, Karen Brown, Angela Spoonhunter, Willamena Spoonhunter, and Dawn Michelle Spoonhunter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Anita Spoonhunter-Bell; daughters, Stephanie Bell and Heaven Bell; son, Duane Russell Bell, III; sisters, Trina Dullknife and Cindy Bell; brothers, Jerome Bell, Dawson Smith, Alan Behan, Robert Manges, and James After Buffalo; grandparents, Edward Bell, Edna Wesaw, William Spoonhunter, and Elma Spoonhunter; uncles, William “Billy Boy” Spoonhunter, Roy Spoonhunter, and Jerry Smith; aunts, Mary Jean Day, Irene Warren, Jean Watt, Mary Spoonhunter, and Deanna Deer Nose; and mother-in-law, Alice Moss.

