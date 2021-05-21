County received application from Ambulance Provider; Special meeting set Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners have set a special meeting for this Tuesday to consider an application from an ambulance company to provide EMS services here. The deadline for the applications passed in the middle of April without a single application. At the time Chairman Travis Becker said several companies had expressed interest but none had yet moved on their interest. “They need to fish or cut bait,” he said at the time.

Commission Vice-Chairman, Larry Allen of Lysite, said Friday afternoon the application was received from Priority Ambulance of Knoxville, Tennessee. Allen also said he expects several other applications to arrive shortly. The Priority application is 65 pages long and details its proposal to provide both ground emergency and non-emergency ambulance services.

Allen said Priority Ambulance operates in 13 states and is the fourth largest ambulance company in the country.

The county’s current ambulance provider, American Medical Response, or AMR, earlier this year said it would not renew its Five-year lease with Fremont County at the end of June and the commissioners were making plans to take the service in-house, again. Under the AMR lease, the county retained the physical assets of the service, including land, buildings and rolling stock.

“Based in Knoxville, Tenn., Priority Ambulance provides the highest level of clinical excellence in emergency and nonemergency medical care to the communities it serves,” according to its web site. “Throughout its national service area, more than 300 highly trained paramedics, EMTs and telecommunicators staff state-of-the-art ambulances with the latest medical equipment and technology.”

Tuesday’s meeting to begin reviewing the proposal is set for 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. There are actually two items on the agenda. See the agenda below: