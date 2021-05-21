Come to The Fast and The Furriest This Weekend!

The Fast and The Furriest 5k/1k Race is back and better than ever! Each Year The Stock Doc holds the event as a way to raise funds for the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. The fund was created to help pets who are in desperate need of critical veterinary care when the family of that pet is unable to provide the finances needed to cover the costs for treatment. This fund is available for residents who demonstrate responsible ownership of small, large and even exotic animals.





The 9th Annual Fast and Furriest will once again be an in-person race this year after having to do a virtual event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be Saturday May 22nd from 7:30AM to 11:30AM with an awards ceremony and free BBQ!

These funds help so many critters and their owners in their time of need all year long. If you are unable to attend or would like to make a donation at a later time, they accept donations for this amazing project all year long!Individual 5kTeam Race1K RaceThe Kiddo RaceFace PaintingBouncy HousesYoga with PuppiesAgilityWeiner DiveAll 5k Activities will be $30 and includes a race t-shirt and doggy goodie bags. The 1K Kiddo race is $20 for 12 and under and also includes a t-shirt and goodie bag. Teams which include at least 4 members are $25 per person, and the Dog Agility is $15 per dog.