April previews busy summer season at Grand Teton

Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 87,739 recreation visits in April 2021, a 48% increase compared to April 2019. The park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Park statistics show that April 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of April.

The list below shows April recreation visits over the last several years:

2021—87,739

2020—Park was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019—59,105

2018—60,541

2017—58,403

More data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS/.

Park staff are working to provide quality visitor experiences as a predicted busy summer season approaches. Visitors to the park are highly encouraged to plan ahead and recreate responsibly in order to make the most of their visit and to help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations. Park employees will also collect data and conduct visitation studies to better understand changing visitation trends in the park.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks inside park facilities or outdoors. A person is considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Visitors to Grand Teton are encouraged to “do your part” and recreate responsibly. Visit Recreate Responsibly to learn helpful tips on how to be good stewards of National Parks and other public lands. Visitors are also encouraged to plan ahead and know they will have a place to stay overnight upon arrival. Reservations are required for all park campgrounds and can be booked on Recreation.gov. Visit the park’s plan your visit webpage for more helpful planning tools.

Visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grte and follow Grand Teton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Download the new NPS App on your mobile device to help make the most of your visit. The free app can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.