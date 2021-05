The Central Wyoming College Basketball Program has announced the signing of Riverton’s Jared Lucas. Jared was the 4A West Conference MVP as well as a North All-State performer in Wyoming.

Lucas averaged 15.5 Points Per Game, 7 Rebounds per game, and 1block per game. CWC Head Coach Brad Schmit said he “can’t wait to add the Riverton standout to the Rustler Squad.”