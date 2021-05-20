The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is Here

The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist has been announced, according to the Wyoming Arts Council.

Summer is near and folks are gearing up for many adventures alongside the rising temps and summer breeze. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.

These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the country rock sounds of Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone to Missy Jo’s jazz vocals and the hip hop stylings of Carbine C, there’s something for all tastes.

Songs were selected by Bri Long, Assistant Talent Buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Ft. Collins, Colo. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Artists and tracks include:

Agony by Default | For All the Rest of Time Benyaro | Wyoming Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone | Raven Lee Buffalo Bill Boycott | William Tell Yodelture Carbine C | Creepy Crawler The Dauphin of Mississippi | Wyoming Sweet Tooth Dave Munsick | Staying with the Land De Gringos y Gremmies | Black Condor and Una Bala para un Gremmie Doug Andrews | Absaraka Runoff and Juniper Tree Inland Isle | Analise and Biggest Fish Jacob Tallabas | Caffeine and Cigarettes Jared Rogerson | Peace, Love and Horses Kellen Smith | Cheatgrass & Clover and Pinebox Jim The Last Coyote | With Your Ghost Leave it to S.H.I.V.A | Flow Mastermind of Monkey | Twisted Missy Jo | Bittersweet and Passport Check Phillip Fauqet | 3 County Country Salevv | Food For My Psyche and Siren The Two Tracks | Beautiful Walk the Doctor | Bass Rocks and Medicine Man Whiskey’s Alibi | The Storm Zϋk | Jilly and Wind from the West

For additional information, please contact Taylor Craig, taylor.craig@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.