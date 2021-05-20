Breaking News

The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is Here

Article Updated: May 20, 2021
The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist has been announced, according to the Wyoming Arts Council.

Summer is near and folks are gearing up for many adventures alongside the rising temps and summer breeze. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now. 

These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the country rock sounds of Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone to Missy Jo’s jazz vocals and the hip hop stylings of Carbine C, there’s something for all tastes. 

Songs were selected by Bri Long, Assistant Talent Buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Ft. Collins, Colo. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism. 

Artists and tracks include:

  1. Agony by Default | For All the Rest of Time
  2. Benyaro | Wyoming
  3. Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone | Raven Lee
  4. Buffalo Bill Boycott | William Tell Yodelture 
  5. Carbine C | Creepy Crawler
  6. The Dauphin of Mississippi | Wyoming Sweet Tooth
  7. Dave Munsick | Staying with the Land
  8. De Gringos y Gremmies | Black Condor and Una Bala para un Gremmie
  9. Doug Andrews | Absaraka Runoff and Juniper Tree
  10. Inland Isle | Analise and Biggest Fish
  11. Jacob Tallabas | Caffeine and Cigarettes
  12. Jared Rogerson | Peace, Love and Horses
  13. Kellen Smith | Cheatgrass & Clover and Pinebox Jim
  14. The Last Coyote | With Your Ghost
  15. Leave it to S.H.I.V.A | Flow
  16. Mastermind of Monkey | Twisted
  17. Missy Jo | Bittersweet and Passport Check
  18. Phillip Fauqet | 3 County Country
  19. Salevv | Food For My Psyche and Siren
  20. The Two Tracks | Beautiful
  21. Walk the Doctor | Bass Rocks and Medicine Man
  22. Whiskey’s Alibi | The Storm
  23. Zϋk | Jilly and Wind from the West

For additional information, please contact Taylor Craig, taylor.craig@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.

