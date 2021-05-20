Primary Care Physician added at SageWest

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Lawrence Callahan, MD has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Fremont County. Dr. Callahan is one of several physicians to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to expand healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Callahan to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Primary care is a need in our community, specifically general health and the management of chronic diseases. Dr. Callahan’s training and expertise provides him a wide range of experience that people in our community need.”

Dr. Callahan has more than 35 years of experience and specializes in general health, chronic disease management, preventative health and wellness and diabetes. He completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Francis Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. and earned his medical degree from the University of Bologna in Italy. Dr. Callahan is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To schedule an appointment, call the Wind River Clinic at 857.3488.